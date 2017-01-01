Cycle Trek Oldham was launched on 16th August 2015 as the first Round-Oldham family fun ride organised by Inner Quest and Coppice Sporting Alliance to promote the health and fitness benefits of cycling. The 30 strong group Riders drew members from all Oldham’s communities. The 12 mile ride was started by Deputy Mayor Councillor Derek Hefferman getting off to a great start from the Shahid Minar, Main Road on a brilliantly sunny Sunday morning. Also present to see the cyclists off were councillors Shaid Mushtak, Abdul Jabbar and Abdul Malik.

The cyclist’s route took them along Featherstall Road and past the Civic Centre on Rochdale Road, along King Street, down Park Road, up Waterloo Street and back down Park Road, Honeywell Lane to Primrose Bank and across Coppice, down Oxford Street to Block Lane, finishing back at Main Road. Stops along the way stops were made at the Pakistani Community Centre in Glodwick, the Indian Association at Schofield St and the Community Centre at Primrose Back.

Upon return to Main Road and the Shahid Minar the cyclists and volunteers were presented with celebratory medals by Councillors Zahid Chauhan, Fidda Hussain, Javid Iqbal and Mohon Ali.