A Dream Becomes Reality

Si ngerkach Probashi Health Centre

– It began as a dream with just £10 and after many years of researching & planning, the dream has become a reality. The Singerkach Probashi Health Centre opened its doors to the poor people of Singerkach village on 20th February 2016.

The opening ceremony was conducted by chief guest Moin Uddin an additional secretary of Bangladesh government, who unveiled the stone as well as cutting the ribbon. Many other guests attended the opening ceremony including more than 20 guests from across the UK.

The health centre organising committee also known as Singerkach Development Committee UK is a registered charity and has been working hard over many years to make this charitable cause a reality. The area does not have a health facility, and people with illnesses need to travel to Sylhet city which is 25 miles away to be able to access proper health services.

Poor people do not have the means to access expensive healthcare and therefore their fate is in the hands of the almighty. This health centre seeks to address health inequalities by offering free primary care services and free medicine at the point of contact, as well as increasing its services to include, health education, maternity, heart health, eye camps, diabetes care, ECG, Ultrasound, x-ray facilities etc.

At present there is an MBBS qualified doctor, a practice manager, receptionist, pharmacist, health assistants and caretaker/security currently serving the people. 600 poor people have been issued with photo id medical cards for ease of access, and at present between 30-60 people are making use of the service each day.

The entire project has been funded by donations from the committee members and generous people of Oldham and Britain.

Said Muzahid Khan, Secretary of the Singerkach Development Committee, “I was humbled and emotional during the opening ceremony to witness the opening of the health centre which my hard working colleagues and I have managed to achieve. Its been hard work, but team work, with gutsy determination has helped us to go through and achieve.”

He also said, “ I would like to thank on behalf of the committee everyone who believed in this project, everyone who gave us encouragement, dua, ideas, funds and support in any other way, without you all it would not have been possible, thank you.”

More information and pictures at singerkach.com