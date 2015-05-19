Oldham’s Asian Business Leaders Charity Dinner 2015 was held at the Eastern Pavilion, Oldham for the Mayor’s Appeal Fund which includes the Christie Oldham, Dr Kershaw’s, MAHDLO and Action Oldham Fund. The event featured a video summarising the Mayor’s Year in pictures with photos of (almost) every event the Mayor 2014-2015 Fidda Hussain attended. More video and pictures of the event on the organisers’ website asianbusinessleaders.co.uk, but here is the mini-epic “Year of the Mayor”, created by Les Howarth of Realtime Images.

A 3 minute compilation featuring the people and atmosphere of event filmed & edited by Les is online and viewable here (our next article) and on the website above.