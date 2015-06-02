Asian Business Leaders Charity Dinner Video

The Organisers have uploaded their short video of the event to the Asian Business Leaders Charity Dinner website and we are pleased to present it here.



The Asian Business Leaders Charity Dinner 2015 for the Mayor of Oldham’s Appeal Fund. (3 Mins)

The event featured a live opera performance from “Les Miserable” and “Phantom of the Opera” by Hulme Grammar’s soon-to-be Youth Mayor, Saskia Edwards, Traditional Dance from Deeba Ami and singer Saiqa Rahman.

Surprise awards were presented to Martyn Torr and Phil Buckley QMP for Lifetime Achievements and Contrubutions to the Community and to our friends at dgsnUK as Emerging Business Leaders. Our Sincere congratulations go to them all.

Presenters for the evening were Martyn Torr and Dr. Basma Ellahi.

Guest Speakers were Mumtaz Bashir, Farhana Rahman – flown in from Bangladesh for the occasion, the Consul General of Pakistan and Dave Benstead of OBLG.

The Event concluded with a spectacular Video of the “Year of the Mayor 2014-2015” by RealtimeImages, followed by the Mayor Fidda Hussain’s reflections upon his year in office and finally a charity auction hosted by O2’s Danny Simpson.