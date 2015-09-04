Eid Celebration and Comedy with Bilal Zafar at the Blue Tiffin

Bilal Zafar creator of the famous “Zafar Cakes” was star performer at the Eid Celebration event to raise awareness for the charity Apasen International. Apasen International is a UK based charity focuses on improving the lives of vulnerable people with learning disabilities, autism and other special needs. Comedy Night at the Blue Tiffin was the Oldham communities contribution to Apasen’s Ramadan Appeal supporting their work in Bangladesh.

Speaking at the family-friendly event Cllr Ateequr Rehman the Mayor of Oldham, commended the work done by Apasen and the contributions from the those attending, who donations on the night will pay for the support of 11 children with special needs in Bangladesh. He also laughed at the jokes.

