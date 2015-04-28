Oldham Mosques Help The Christie in Fight Against Cancer

On Sunday 26th March Oldham’s Council of Mosques presented The Christie Oldham with a cheque for £10,400 in the Mayor’s Chambers. The donation comes from contributions by all the mosques making up the Council of Mosques Oldham and was presented to the representatives of The Christie Oldham by The Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Fidda Hussain. The donation was hugely appreciated by the Christie who invited will be writing letters of thanks to the mosques, the Christie also extended an invitation for members of the mosques to visit and see the good that their donation would be doing in practice. The Collection was motivated by The Mayor and Mr Zahid Akhtar along with many members of mosques from across Oldham, who also pledged to continue supporting local causes in this way in future years. Also present were members of the council who came to show their support, to congratulate and thank the representatives of the mosques participating in the presentation.