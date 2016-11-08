Today we said goodbye to a great friend, Phil Buckley.

A former policeman who truly put the community into his policing – Phil learned Bangla and took Islamic Studies to better understand the people on his beat in Westwood and Coldhurst, Oldham. A fitness and cycling enthusiast Phil visited Bangladesh nine times including solo and group cycle tours and with Muz Khan organised the 2010 Cycle Tour from Sylhet to Cox’ Bazar which was covered daily on Bangladesh TV News. Following which cycle clubs sprang up in Dhaka and Sylhet to become a major thing in Bangladesh. These trips supported local charities both in the UK and Bangladesh. #phil buckley

Phil was a genuine one-of-kind character, an adventurer and one who lived a full life – his inspiration will continue.

From Coldhurst to Cox’ Bazar he will be remembered.

We offer our sincere condolences to to his family and freinds.