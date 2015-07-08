Invitation to RBPP 6th Charity Iftar

2015 sees the 6th Iftar held for charity by the Rochdale Bangladeshi Partnership Project, this year in support of Apsen International an uk registerd charity who focus on improving the live of vulnerable people with learning disabilities, autism, and other special needs in urban and rural communities in Bangladesh.



The event will be at 8.30pm with food served at sunset – 9.35pm,

Mon Tues July 14th (27 day of Ramadan) at Wardlworth Community Centre, South Street, Rochdale OL16 2DP

While the event is free places must be booked and all participating are asked to make a donation of £10 per person for adults or £5 for children under 16.

Book by contacting Dobir on O7764 614O31 or O17O6 55O2O3

or RBPP at live.co.uk

Catering for this year’s RBPP Iftar is by Communi Tea